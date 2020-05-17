Leah Metra had recently experienced a death in her family. Her son and brother-in-law were expected home over the weekend hoping to bond and join in the grieving. They were aware of Guam's protocol for incoming travelers and had gotten tested for COVID-19 to avoid having to spend 14 days at a hotel quarantine facility.

They arrived Sunday night. Metra and her family waited to pick them up at the airport, but the men had been stopped inside.

"Apparently the staff there were not sure. They were trying to figure things out and they said, 'Well we need to confirm this with Public Health and since it's Sunday night and they're closed, you're going to have to wait until tomorrow morning. But you're going to need to be quarantined,'" Metra said.

They were confused. Their tests yielded negative results, after all.

"They end up being with the rest of the people also told that they need to be quarantined. So I saw my son with a group of 40 people marching to the buses. What am I going to do, right?" Metra added.

The problem, as she eventually learned, was the type of test. Her son and brother-in-law had taken a blood test and not a nasopharyngeal swab.

"This is where I have an issue: The executive order – the most recent order – that spelled out all the requirements was not clear. They did not say the required document must be a nasal swab test," Metra said. "Why would you not have it clearly written and then you stop people?"

Executive Order 2020-14 was the most recent order prior to her son's arrival. The order states anyone without a Department of Public Health and Social Services-recognized and certified document attesting they are not infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will be restricted entry into Guam. But the order doesn't detail what is a "recognized and certified document."

That language exists in other executive orders, but none detail what is an acceptable document. The Public Health website page on COVID-19 includes a link to the mandatory quarantine directive, but it only leads to a flier stating all arriving into Guam are subject to quarantine at the hotels.

More detailed information, including the specific requirement for a diagnostic specimen test, is contained in a Joint Information Center release - among more than a hundred releases – on the Public Health website page for local guidance, JIC releases and executive orders.

This isn't the first time there has been confusion on what's needed to avoid hotel quarantine. A retired Army veteran was taken into quarantine in April because his doctor's assurance didn't qualify as a negative test result. He said his wife was told all he needed was the doctor's letter. He was eventually cleared to continue his quarantine at home.

For Metra, this has been an emotionally draining ordeal.

"(My mother-in-law) was pretty much on her death bed, last few breathes. It was my husband and I, my younger son and my father-in-law by her bedside. We were just lacking my (older) son and his uncle. They were on a video call. So they got to be there for her final breath on a video call. So it was very emotional because the two of them couldn't be there. So after that, we said, 'You guys got to get here as soon as possible,'" Metra said. "So one week later and they're touching down at the airport ... and this whole thing happened."

Metra said the instructions should have been clear in the executive order from the start. For now, she has requested and is waiting to hear about a swab test for her son and brother-in-law still in quarantine.