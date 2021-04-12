Mother who abandoned newborn baby offered global plea deal in drug cases

The woman who abandoned her newborn son on the doorstep of a Dededo residence in 2018 was back in court Monday morning, indicating that she is considering taking a deal in three separate cases.

Since admitting to methamphetamine use during her pregnancy in 2018, Naomi Nicole Taisacan Omapas was named a defendant in three separate drug possession cases.

According to Assistant Public Defender Alisha Molyneux, the defense requested a global plea deal for three other drug cases last week.

“It appears that a global was, in fact, sent on March 8, to (Assistant Public Defender Kristine Borja) and Ms. Molyneux,” said the government. “Again, it appears that it covers felony 116-21 and felony 394-18.”

Judge Vernon Perez said working on a global solution would be fine but would require coordination with judges on the other cases.

“So we don’t have any issues. I will always pose the question with what the government proposes and what the defendant agrees to or vice versa, is appropriate, is just, is fair given the state of the case or cases,” said Judge Perez.

Omapas is detained at the Department of Corrections; however, Judge Perez said she was released under certain conditions in the 2018 case he presides over.

Perez said he would follow her cases to see what will occur.

“If you and your attorney are contemplating a global plea agreement, it must be approved by the judge or judges involved. I won’t know that until I see it,” said Judge Perez.

For the 2018 case, Omapas faces child abuse, family violence, and possession of a scheduled two controlled substance charges.

In the 2021 case, Omapas was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.

To ensure progress in the cases, Judge Perez scheduled a hearing for June 7.