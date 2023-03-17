Motion sparks debate over ‘falsehoods’

A motion for reconsideration before Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison turned into a back-and-forth debate Tuesday in the courtroom between the Office of the Attorney General and Sison over “falsehoods" and an apparent legal advantage the government has going into magistrate hearings.

The debate occurred during Aileen Max John’s motion to reconsider a previous order, made during her first appearance in the case, in which she is accused of theft by receiving and resisting arrest.

John's magistrate hearing was held Jan. 7. During the hearing, Sison ordered that “available information submitted by the AG was struck from the court’s consideration in releasing the defendant."

"The order also ordered the People not to file such documents in future magistrate hearings in other cases, and did not permit oral arguments pertaining to pretrial confinement. The Office of the Attorney General filed a brief in support of its motion for reconsideration articulating its arguments as to why Magistrate Sison should reconsider (his) order,” Heather Zona, acting chief prosecutor, told The Guam Daily Post after the hearing.

'Prejudicial, slanderous'

Defense attorney Sam Teker, who represents John, laid out his argument on the motion, which he said didn’t wholly oppose either the court’s previous order or OAG's supplemental information.

“It could be beneficial to defense attorneys if the People give us their position prior to going into the magistrate hearings because then we know their position. We’re not just ... arguing it off the cuff. But, I think it’s up to the court to decide. The court has its duty to manage its docket and power to manage its docket. And, I think it’s up to the court to certainly allow this or not. What I have a problem with is just the deliberate falsehoods,” Teker said Tuesday during a hearing on continued motion for reconsideration.

Teker contended that documents submitted to the court during John’s case contained information that was not factual about the client, specifically prior convictions.

“It’s almost embarrassing to read, when you’re reading Ms. John, the Peoples’ request for pretrial confinement, because there’s all these untruths and mistakes and this is all public knowledge … that can never be taken back. It’s prejudicial, slanderous. It’s really bad,” Teker said, as he told the court he could list the “falsehoods” contained in the document.

Teker argued that the government’s actions call for sanctions, or the OAG to be reprimanded.

“(Assistant Attorney General Basil) O’Mallan signs a declaration saying this is under penalty of perjury and I will testify as to this, and then it’s all ruined. So, I don’t necessarily oppose the People being able to file something. It’s up to the court, but this has to stop with the falsehoods,” Teker said.

Sison agreed that "these are slanderous" and asked if there were remedies that Teker would pursue on behalf of his client.

'Inappropriate and improper'

Zona objected to the judge’s assertion and called it "inappropriate and improper for the court to render a decision as to whether something is slanderous or in any way address that.”

Sison was quick to respond, “I didn’t say that,” before Zona recounted the judge’s statements.

“When Mr. Teker was speaking, the court did say that these statements were slanderous and suggested that there were other remedies for Mr. Teker’s client. So, I am going to object to that because, in order for the court to reach that decision, there has to have been a finding. There has to be some notice and opportunity to be heard. That’s really a civil matter,” Zona said.

At Tuesday's hearing, the government reiterated that the same information provided recently in written form has for years been provided orally. The written submission started with Attorney General Douglas Moylan's new term in office, which began in January.

“This is a preliminary appearance that was designed to decide whether Ms. John should be released on bail, whether there should be conditions imposed. At that hearing, … typically, the AG office has provided that information in an oral format. The difference now is that we are providing that information in a written format. In order for the court to exercise its discretion and make a determination as to whether somebody should be released, the statute says that the discretion of the court has to be made with available information,” Zona said.

She said, while the court can make a determination to strike documents after reaching a finding, it can’t “ignore” available information.

Sison first addressed the assertion by the government that a finding was ruled.

“Let’s begin with the issue of me saying that it’s slander, I didn’t find that. I said there were options for defendants if they believe there is slanderous … statements. That's up to them to go ahead with all of those options. I did not make any findings with respect to that in this case.”

The magistrate also reminded the OAG of its own admissions on the supplemental filings for John.

“As to the question of the false information in this case, your own AG admitted at the hearing that the filing was inaccurate with respect to, I believe in this case, the defendant committed or was convicted of a crime she was never convicted of,” he said.

Zona noted there was no intent on the OAG’s part to be slanderous and acknowledged the wrong information was eventually corrected, while Sison noted that whether it was slanderous is for another judge to determine.

Sison said his court does not deny information pertinent to addressing pretrial magistrate matters, but noted an issue with an apparent edge the OAG has over the defense at such hearings.

“When does the defendant get an opportunity to file its similar opposition or position with respect to pretrial release or confinement? Sounds like, to me, that the AG’s office is the only one who gets to file this, giving no opportunity at all for the defendant’s counsel to file. So, tell me how is that due process in this case?” he asked Zona.

With a written document submitted to the court within the first 72 hours of a defendant’s arrest, there’s no time for opposition to be filed before the initial court appearance, where many defendants meet their attorneys for the first time, Sison said.

When documents are filed for consideration, such as the criminal history of a defendant, they are normally filed as a motion, which follows filing procedures established by the court, Sison said, asking Zona why the documents should not follow that protocol.

“Well, Your Honor, we have to go back to the statute, (which) talks about the first appearance before a judge of the Superior Court. It is at that first appearance that the court is to consider all available information,” Zona said.

Sison said the clause cited “was with respect to probable cause.”

Zona invoked language that references the process to release defendants on their own recognizance, and when it’s permitted.

Not required, not barred

Although a written criminal background report is not required, the acting chief prosecutor said, the law doesn’t bar it either.

“This is not a motion. Because at this point, we are providing the information to the court and, again, going back to the statute, … it's very clear as to what is to be considered,” she said, arguing the same requests have been made for years in the court, and that the only difference is the requests now are made in writing.

Later in the hearing, Sison continued to question the OAG’s arguments and considered the time prosecutors have to review police reports and court documents prior to a magistrate hearing, as compared to the time defense attorneys have.

“You’re saying that the defense attorney has the opportunity that same day to file an opposition of their own response to the request in a written form within two hours of the filing and hearing,” Sison said.

Zona disagreed and noted her statements made shortly before the judge's response.

“The defendant also has that first appearance to provide that information the defendant knows what he or she is up to and why he or she should be released with conditions, without conditions, that is the defendant’s opportunity,” she said. “The defendant can always ask for a continuance so that he or she can meet with the newly appointed counsel, if that’s what the defendant wants to do. But, I would point out that the Sixth Amendment, with respect to indigent defense and appointment of counsel, does not require that an attorney be present for the bail hearing."

The acting chief prosecutor’s statements prompted objection from Sison, who disagreed and said he believed counsel is required to be provided at bail hearings.

Zona replied, “They are appointed at the bail hearing."

Anyway, that can be … addressed at a later point. I’m just going off of case law as to whether that’s an integral proceeding that requires that an attorney be present," she said.

The OAG later told the Post that Teker stated "he generally does not object to the People filing such materials.”

Sison said he has taken the matter under advisement and will issue a decision at a later date.