A man accused of molesting a young girl known to him multiple times was denied his request to toss out the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Sohlanse Roponei Jr. appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

“The court believes there is sufficient evidence on record such that the jury may reasonably find the charges may have been committed. I will allow these charges to move forward to the jury,” said Perez.

Roponei’s trial has been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His trial is moving forward now. However, it was said in court that the prosecution would be dismissing one count of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against Roponei.

He still faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

The prosecution rested its case after only two days of jury trial in mid-March.

Defense attorney Peter Santos then requested the defendant be acquitted of the charges, arguing the victim’s testimony has been inconsistent and the prosecution failed to provide any physical or direct evidence.

The victim, now 15, testified at trial: “I’ve been molested by Sohlanse. ... In elementary and little of my middle school years.”

She alleged sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother’s room.

Santos told the court on Thursday that Roponei and his family members will testify once trial gets going again.

The jury will also have the opportunity to listen to the audio recording from the testimony given during the first couple of days of trial.

Roponei is scheduled back in court on July 23 to find out when his trial could potentially restart.