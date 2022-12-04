Motorcycle club helps gift bikes to 49 foster children

This Christmas, 49 foster children will receive a gift from the Eight Demons Motorcycle Club of Guam that is sure to bring holiday cheer.

Pink and blue bicycles for each child were donated by local businesses and people in the community. Each one was assembled Saturday at the Harley Davidson shop in Maite.

Harley Davidson of Guam vice president Robbi Crisostomo jumped at the chance to help the Eight Demons Motorcycle Club with the event. Not only did he open the shop doors but it was also transformed into Santa’s workshop for much of the morning.

“Various motorcycle communities came out and a larger group of people came. We thought we would be working from about 10 in the morning until about 4 p.m., but we were done by 12:30,” said Crisostomo, who credited the high turnout of volunteers eager to be Santa’s elves for the day.

“Different motorcycle clubs - not just theirs, but they decided to help the Eight Demons Motorcycle Club so we could put this together for the kids,” he said.

Crisostomo also rolled up his sleeves and put on his elf hat to assemble some of the bicycles.

“Yes, we all did,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

Just thinking about the happiness the gift will bring to a child in foster care gave Crisostomo goose bumps.

“It’s awesome, it’s an awesome feeling to give back in a way that will help those kids that really need help,” he said.

The bicycles were donated to Child Protective Services, which, in turn, will provide the gift to foster children this Christmas.

This is the Eight Demons Motorcycle Club’s first event of its kind and, according to Crisostomo, the club intends on making the bike drive an annual event.