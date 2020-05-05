A motorcycle driver was left without a pulse after a Harley Davidson crashed on Marine Corps Drive in an area called Dead Man's Curve in Asan on Tuesday evening.

Medics performed life-saving attempts on the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful because of the extent of his injuries.

Guam Fire Department medics found the man pulseless and breathless and rushed him to Guam Memorial Hospital, said Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

He said GFD received the call about the crash at 6:49 p.m.

While the Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division was investigating, southbound lanes on Route 1 just past Adelup were closed, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.