Motorcycle crash turns fatal

A motorcyclist who was involved in a high-speed chase for miles from Marine Corps Drive in Asan to Tiyan died late Monday night with just a day left of 2019.

The chase, involving multiple police cars, ended when the motorcyclist collided with a car in Tiyan by the fence separating motorists on Sunset Boulevard from the A.B. Won Pat International Airport field and runway.

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.

The Guam Police Department is investigating.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers from the Southern Precinct Command saw a motorcyclist traveling recklessly northbound on Marine Corps Drive by Asan Beach Park around 10 p.m.

Neighboring police precincts, joined by officers from the Airport Police Division, assisted in attempting to stop the motorcyclist as he entered into Route 10A and onto Sunset Boulevard in Tiyan, Tapao said.

Driver thrown on impact

A witness, who declined to be named and also viewed footage of a video, said the motorcyclist veered onto the oncoming lane and, at impact, was ejected from the motorbike.

"He never moved after he fell and maybe it was like 10 feet from the rear end of the car," according to the witness. The man's helmet lay about 200 feet from where the body landed, he added.

Police were no more than five seconds behind the motorcyclist.

"When two patrols got out, two more came right behind them, then two more. There was about maybe six to eight of them," the witness said.

The other vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be a black Toyota Corolla. The witness said he saw a woman in the car, who seemed physically all right.

Pedestrians traverse the area

"Thank God the lady in the vehicle – she wasn't badly injured. The motorcycle could have went right through her windshield. There could have been kids in the car. Pedestrians walk all the time up and down this road. It could have been a lot worse," he added.

But what disturbed him the most was that he did not see any of the responding law enforcement check the motorcyclist's pulse. Police were more interested in the motorbike, perhaps to look for identification, the witness said. Ambulances appeared about 10 minutes after the crash.

"Yes, I can understand that, probably, maybe it was obvious that maybe he was lifeless, but you never really know if he had any chance. Those are the first responders. Nobody checked to see if that guy had a pulse. Whatever little chance he had ... I guess we don't know now," the witness said.

Medics responded, driver lifeless

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly confirmed medics rushed to the scene and found the motorcyclist lifeless.

"Because of the severity of the injuries sustained, CPR was withheld," Reilly said.

After the crash, the motorcyclist was immediately transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The operator of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and refused any further treatment, according to Tapao.

A portion of Sunset Boulevard, which connects with Maga'haga Highway, was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape as officers went through the wreckage on the road. Police continued their investigation Tuesday morning at the scene.

Guam saw at least three fatal motorcycle crashes in 2019.

The driver of a motorcycle that crashed on Ypao Road in Tamuning in April died.

A motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Maite in October also resulted in the death of the driver.