Police have closed off all northbound lanes on Marine Corps Drive in East Hagatna near the Mobil Gas Station to investigate a serious motorcycle crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said medics responded just after 1 p.m. a reported motorcycle crash.

The operator was found unconscious and unresponsive, said Reilly.

He was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

This story is developing.