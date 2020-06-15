Cost-U-Less, Mañelu and the Guam HAWGS motorcycle group, along with Landscape Management Systems and Pacific Federal Management, organized a Pantry Parade to help feed 1,000 families on Guam by providing bags of pantry staples.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas said the bags will be a big help to the community, particularly those who lost their jobs.

“There are many people, primarily from the middle class, who have really been having a hard time because they aren’t used to relying on anyone. They’re used to working, but they’ve been furloughed, so … they don’t know what to do now,” Blas said. “This donation is really welcome. The vice mayor and I are very grateful because it will help more people.”

In addition to providing LMS and PFM a resource to purchase food for these families, Cost-U-Less added to the bags of staples for each family.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work together as a community to provide additional food to the families in need during this challenging time,” stated Steve Schmidt, store manager, Cost-U-Less. “A special thank you to all of our associates and vendors for their hard work and significant contributions to this worthwhile endeavor.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important to find ways to give back to the community,” Rob Salas II, president and founder of Pacific Federal Management (PFM), said. “Guam is being torn down by the coronavirus and the people and companies need to stand together to build up the community. The coolest thing about this is seeing how many others joined our efforts once we put the word out that we were doing this! Even though we’re six feet apart, we’re still a community.”