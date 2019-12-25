A motorcycle driver was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital after his motorcycle took a spill.

Around 2:30 p.m. Guam Fire Department medics were called to the scene on Route 8, Maite, in front of Payless Supermarket. The driver was conscious and responsive, according to spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

The lanes leading towards Barrigada were closed as Guam Police Department officers investigated the scene.

A video shared on Whatsapp shows the motorcycle on the street, laying on its side with smoking coming from it.

Police haven't released any information about the incident.