A motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Mangilao on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Family members identified the victim as 25-year-old Albert John Carriaga Wells II of Chalan Pago.

Wells was riding his bike along Route 10 near the Mobil has station in Mangilao when he was hit by a car around 1:37 p.m., according to Guam Police Department Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

An off-duty Guam Fire Department emergency medical dispatcher rushed over to perform CPR on Wells.

He was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

GPD’s Highway Patrol officers were activated to the scene to investigate.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was arrested.

Alast Akitekit, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide caused by forbidden act or negligence resulting in death, reckless driving, reckless driving with injuries, vehicle exiting private driveway/ road failed to yield right of way, and no driver’s license.

Akitekit is being held in the Department of Corrections.

Wells’ death marks the fifth traffic-related fatality this year.