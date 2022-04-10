A man is facing illegal drug and weapons possession charges in connection with a serious motorcycle crash reported in Barrigada Heights earlier this year.

Joma Ross Mata, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was on the run from police weeks after he was released from the hospital where he was treated for his injuries following the crash.

On Jan. 15, police officers attempted to pull over the suspect who was seen speeding in Santa Rita-Sumai before he led them on a chase that ended in Barrigada.

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash, but has since recovered.

Officers at the scene found seven baggies with methamphetamine, a glass pipe with meth, several additional baggies with meth residue, and an Cobray M-11 9mm gun, a magazine and ammunition, documents state.

On Thursday, April 7, police were able to locate the suspect who was caught with five baggies with meth, a scale and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he owned the drugs and gun.