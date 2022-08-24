Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision over the weekend, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

A little after 10:40 p.m. Saturday, units from GPD and the Guam Fire Department responded to an automobile-motorcycle crash along Marine Corps Drive in front of the ITC building in Tamuning.

While police were controlling traffic, a helmet could be seen more than 6 feet away from a black motorcycle.

At the time, serious injuries were reported by GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido.

On Tuesday afternoon, Savella confirmed the driver of the motorcycle had been taken to Guam Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation, Savella said.