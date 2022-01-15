A man was injured in what was classified as a motorcycle vs auto crash shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the main entrance to Barrigada Heights.

Guam Fire Department units and Guam Police Department officers were on site. Pieces of the bike, were strewn along up to 50 feet of the outer northbound lane.

Police officers have shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on Route 16 from the area near Vinny’s Market to Commercial Tire as they investigate the crash.

There were reports of a high-speed police chase just before the crash. Residents reported seeing police vehicles chasing a man on a motorcycle that was racing past Wendy's in Barrigada toward the tri-intersection of Routes 10, 16 and 8.

GPD acting spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said more information will be released on the crash when the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story.