A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car Saturday night.

At 10:50 p.m., near Route 1 and Chief Brodie Elementary School, Guam Fire Department units responded to an automobile and motorcycle collision, according to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido.

A patient, described as a man who is approximately 50 years old, was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Garrido confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the motorcyclist was the patient who sustained the serious injuries, but couldn't give any additional updates Monday.

Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, also told The Post on Monday afternoon that she did not have an update on the collision.

Savella said she couldn't confirm if a video circulating on social media, which showed an individual wearing jeans and partially underneath what appeared to be a damaged motorcycle, was, in fact, the scene of the accident that occurred Saturday.

The 12-second video, taken by someone in a car driving past the accident, also showed another person, who is not in a law enforcement uniform, standing over the injured person attempting to communicate.