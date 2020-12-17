MOU paves way for internet service for students

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governor's office, which includes specifications on how funding from the federal government will be drawn down to support the department's procurement of internet services for students in need.

The signing took place Monday, Fernandez said.

GDOE can now move forward with certifying the availability of funds and issue a procurement for the services.

"Right now, we're just finalizing review of the procurement documents and ensuring that the governor's office also signs off on that. And then we can move forward to put it out to bid," Fernandez said.

GDOE hopes the solicitation process will begin in the next day or two, according to Fernandez. He doesn't expect the procurement to take too long.

GDOE is also looking to soon begin the application process for internet service devices.

"Our expectation is that we would want to start the applications for internet access ... next week, hopefully," Fernandez said. "We're going to try to see if we can move things forward to be able to start that application process. And then from there, be able to issue internet support come January."

The program will include private and charter schools, which will be allocated a share of internet service devices based on their enrollment.

This procurement is funded by the Education Stabilization Fund, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.