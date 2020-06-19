Mount Carmel earns six-year accreditation

Mount Carmel’s Elementary and Middle School is now fully accredited through the year 2026.

MCS is accredited by both Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association.

The Accreditation Committee reviewed Mount Carmel’s curriculum, faculty, and student performance over this past year and renewed MCS's full six-year accreditation term. That's the maximum single term that can be awarded to a school.

Principal Dave Duenas explains that “WCEA accreditation is a reflection of Mount Carmel’s commitment to continuous school improvement focused on high achievement for all students. This accomplishment is a testament to the school’s catholic identity, curriculum and financial solvency,” Duenas stated.

The WCEA is a private educational accrediting agency for Catholic elementary and secondary schools in ten western United States and Guam. WASC is one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the nation and provides assistance to schools worldwide. WASC is the accrediting agency for Guam Department of Education schools.

Accreditation assures a school community that the school’s purposes are appropriate and being accomplished through a viable education program – a trustworthy institution for student learning, according to the WASC website.

Attorney Mike Phillips, chairman of the Mount Carmel Alumni & Endowment Foundation, is extremely proud of the recognition.

“I’ve been involved with Mount Carmel School for half a century, first as a student and now as the Foundation Chair. We continue the hard work initiated by the School Sisters of Notre Dame. MCS maintains our 64-year legacy and our continued commitment to develop our students and educate the complete child," Phillips stated.

“Mount Carmel students enjoy the greatest teachers in the world, and these teachers are the reason MCS performs so well."