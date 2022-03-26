Mount Carmel Masses to resume today

A licensed structural engineer has inspected Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and has determined that recent damage to the church is limited to the sanctuary area.

"This clears the way for the parish to resume regular Masses inside the Agat church on Saturday, March 26 with a modified worship space," according to the archdiocese.

The assessment was made following the collapse of the church's marble altar and sanctuary floor.

The sanctuary area will be walled off and a temporary altar will be placed away from the damaged section, below the steps at the same level of the undamaged congregation area and pews. It will be a temporary modification until repairs can be made, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and pastor Father Alberto Rodriguez thanked Dueñas, Camacho & Associates Inc. for its in-kind assistance.

Saturday Mass is celebrated at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass is at 9 a.m.