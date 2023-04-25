Inspiring the young entrepreneurs of tomorrow, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School’s Ysrael School of Business curriculum held its ninth annual Retail Bazaar and Entrepreneur Fair on Friday morning. The event aimed to teach middle school kids entrepreneurship skills while also teaching elementary school kids independence and money handling.

About 150 MCS students participated as entrepreneurs this year, by selling food, products and services. Students were given a certain amount of “money” to buy items and make change in order to emulate a real business scenario.

Once the event was over, the entrepreneurs with the most money earned would then have the chance to win prizes such as a volleyball, a badminton game, a basketball or a punching bag.

About an hour in, eighth grade student Jheyden Ablog told The Guam Daily Post she was extremely proud of her sales.

“I’m selling balloons, one for a dollar. I’m not really sure how many I’ve sold today, but I’ve already made $270 fake bucks!” said Ablog.

For her, this experience allowed her to practice her customer service skills and reminded her that just being nice can help you make a sale.

“You also get to interact with the little kids. Since we’re in middle school we don’t get to talk to the little kids, so doing this you can interact with the younger ones more,” said Ablog.

When asked which prize she would like to win, Ablog said she’d like to get either the volleyball or the badminton net, “so I can play with my friends.”

'Excited faces'

Kiersten Fernandez, also in the eighth grade, sold something a little bit different: fun.

“I have a beanbag toss for the kids, so if they make all four beanbags through the holes, they get to play on the Nintendo Switch. … (If they don’t get all four), their prize is gummies,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said her service was a fun activity for everyone to enjoy, where everyone would walk away a winner.

“(The Switch is) my personal game,” said Fernandez. “Because here at Mount Carmel we’re not really allowed to have electronics, so I wanted to give them the chance to have fun, and, maybe they don’t have their own at home.”

Participation in the event was more than a great learning experience for Fernandez, she also got a good feeling out of it.

“It’s actually pretty fun. I like to see their faces and then they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this?’ And they have their excited faces and I like to see that,” said Fernandez.

After doing a quick estimation, she calculated that she made about $100 from her game, when she spoke with the Post.

“I’m pretty proud of myself and I’m proud of all the smiles on the kids,” said Fernandez. “I would say the basketball is the prize I would like to win. I’m actually the captain of my team. The thing is, though, I used to be in karate and I used to be in volleyball, so any of the prizes, whatever I’m left with, I’ll be OK with!”

Keeping things creative

Another student who took part in the event was Caleb James, a seventh grade student who sold his personally illustrated comic strips.

“Whenever I’m older I want to make comics and I want to animate TV shows,” said James. “Stuff like this that I make, it really just helps me figure out what I want to do when I grow up, and how to do it.”

James said he even has a whole team that helps him animate and make the comics.

“Sometimes it gets hard whenever I don’t have time to do it, but I really appreciate my friends helping me out with these sometimes. I’d love to give (them) credit for these,” said James.

For him, this experience allowed him to think about what is popular with today’s youth.

“My favorite (comic) is probably the, 'Help my applesauce is on fire' (one) because it’s really relatable to today, for our generations. It makes a joke about a lot of people online and a lot of people thought it was funny,” said James.