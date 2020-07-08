Guam's movie buffs may be able to take in a new movie on a big screen for the first time in months on July 31, with new COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Movie theaters at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, Micronesia Mall in Dededo and Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña pushed back their reopening dates, initially set for the Fourth of July weekend.

That's mainly because new movies were still scarce as a result of the pandemic, which also forced blockbusters to be put on hold, including the latest James Bond installment and "Wonder Woman 1984."

J.N. Milan, manager of Regal Guam Megaplex at GPO, on Tuesday said their new tentative reopening date is July 31, barring any new hiccups, such as a shortage of new movies.

If they reopen as planned on July 31, among the new movies on big screen, he said, may be "Mulan," unless the screening date changes again.

All of their 33 workers will be called back in, he said.

"We're all set. We've been preparing for months. We have the health and safety protocols in place," Milan said.

'We're excited'

Kit Lanuza, general manager for Tango Theaters at Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping Center, on Tuesday said their first screening is tentatively set for July 31. Preparatory work is set for July 30, he said.

"We're excited to welcome back moviegoers," he said.

"Unhinged," he said, may be among the movies available by that time.

All 66 full- and part-time employees, he said, will be called back to work. However, they will be on reduced work hours until business catches up.

Nationwide, movie theaters have suffered tremendous losses as a result of the COVID-19 closures. May and June are the busiest months for movies.

Milan said they will adhere to the 50% occupancy limit until ordered otherwise.

When Guam's movie theaters reopen July 31, it will have been more than four months since the industry closed on March 20 because of the public health state of emergency and temporary shutdown.

Safety measures

To cope with the new realities brought by COVID-19, masks will be mandatory for moviegoers.

There will be temperature checks, sneeze guards at counters and sanitizing after each show, in addition to regular cleaning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed movie theaters to reopen starting June 15, but there weren't many new movies available so theater operators had to wait.

"Like our customers, us employees also miss having the theaters open," Milan said.