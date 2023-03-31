Guam's delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives questioned the Department of Defense about the reduction in Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance for the island's military service members.

Earlier this month, Joint Region Marianas announced on social media that OCOLA for military service members stationed on Guam will be reduced by 66%, effective March 16.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson explained in a video posted on JRM's social media accounts that the OCOLA amount, which is a “nontaxable allowance designed to offset higher prices on housing goods and services and to equalize purchasing power for active duty military personnel stationed overseas with spending power stateside,” is determined through two surveys.

The surveys were the Living Pattern Survey, conducted every three years which determines where service members shop, and an annual survey, the Retail Price Schedule, which gathers prices of non-housing goods and services.

As a result of the surveys, the Department of Defense, through its policy and not law, determined the reduction for not only Guam but also Hawaii, which affects each service member differently, based on years of service, rank and number of dependents.

“My team and I are personally working hard to appeal the decision, in conjunction with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), but we also encourage you to stay informed and to be prepared,” said Nicholson.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with JRM about details of the OCOLA reduction.

"Adm. Nicholson provided detailed information and insight to USINDOPACOM on the unique impact an OCOLA reduction would have on the service members and their families living and serving on Guam. We will continue to provide updates as they become available and encourage all beneficiaries to take advantage of the financial resources throughout the region," said spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig.

Delegate questions defense secretary

On Thursday, Del. James Moylan, who is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, questioned Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the reduction of OCOLA and Nicholson's appeal.

“Considering that Guam is at the tail end of the supply chain and that the cost of living for both service members and the island's residents has skyrocketed over the years due to many factors, Secretary Austin, would you support OCOLA status quo versus the reduction, which was recently implemented?” Moylan asked Austin.

The head of the Pentagon responded he would have to take a closer look at the issue.

“There are a number of places where COLA is being reduced,” said Austin, who added that he would discuss it with DOD Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who is working on the issue.

“I'll engage with her and see what the issues really are, what's in the realm of the possible,” added Austin, who explained DOD is “doing everything to provide as much value to our troops and our family members as possible.”

Moylan, after the hearing, stated “there was optimism” on the issue, despite not receiving the answer he was hoping for.

“Our team continues to press the issue with various DOD liaisons, as this issue is more than just an economic opportunity for our island, but it also represents an inequity which needs to be reversed,” Moylan stated.

Other inquiries

In addition to asking about OCOLA, Moylan inquired with Austin about extending visas for H-2B workers constructing Camp Blaz and issuing an assessment of the Guam Air Missile Defense System.

Austin responded he would support extending the visas, which is set to end Dec. 31, 2024, to 2029 when Camp Blaz is projected to be completed.

In addition, Austin indicated an independent assessment of the Guam Air Missile Defense System, which is required by statute through the 2023 National Authorization Defense Act, will be issued by the end of the month.