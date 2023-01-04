Moylan announces initial hire

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has started making changes less than 48 hours into his second term as the island's chief legal officer.

Upon hearing rumors of James Spivey quitting his post as new chief prosecutor of the Office of the Attorney General on the first day under the new administration, Moylan clarified with The Guam Daily Post that Spivey never was formally hired.

Moylan then sent a statement written by Spivey that further explained the situation.

"I tentatively accepted the offer to be acting chief prosecutor, which would have officially begun on Jan. 3, 2023, but I changed my mind on Jan. 2, 2023, because my heart is in the courtroom and trying cases and the position of chief prosecutor is largely a managerial and administrative position," Spivey wrote.

Moylan then added he has chosen attorney Heather Zona to be the acting chief prosecutor and touched on why the positions are not permanent.

"The reason why you put an acting person (in) is because if it doesn't work out, then that is not going to be the permanent person. And in this case, we have a very ambitious agenda. ... So I want to make sure anyone I put in these positions is exemplary and qualified to perform the services," said Moylan who, added he also "requires the highest standards" for people that work with him.

Moylan was officially sworn in Monday to be the island's sixth elected attorney general and, since that time, along with changing personnel at the office, he has been working on general operations.

Moylan said he has been working with a team of lawyers and flying others in to work in the five divisions he has created in the office.

He also said he intends to make the arrest and charging process in the courts more transparent.

"The media are going to be given access to every document we're filing," said Moylan.