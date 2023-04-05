Moylan asks court to dismiss Adelup abortion ban petition

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is asking the Supreme Court of Guam to dismiss the petition filed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero related to the validity and enforceability of Guam's 30-year-old abortion ban.

The request comes after the recent denial by the District Court of Guam of the AG's motion to lift a longstanding injunction, or hold, on the ban.

Not only does the federal court's action raise subject matter jurisdiction issues, according to Moylan, but the District Court had ruled on legal issues under consideration by the Guam Supreme Court.

Moylan said the Office of the Attorney General does intend to seek reconsideration or an appeal of the District Court decision.

Even if the court finds subject matter jurisdiction in the case, the AG argues that the Guam Supreme Court should abstain and defer to the District Court under "comity," the doctrine under which courts of one state or jurisdiction respect the laws and decisions of other jurisdictions.

Proceeding at the Guam Supreme Court could create conflicting decisions between the two court systems and the AG noted that the District Court case actually dated back to 1990.

Moreover, Moylan contends that the OAG is being prejudiced by having to put up resources to maintain two separate but related cases.

Governor's petition

The governor submitted her request in late January, seeking declaratory judgment on three questions:

• Whether the old abortion ban, Public Law 20-134, is void forever.

• Whether the Legislature had the authority to pass the law.

• To the extent that the ban is not void, whether it had been repealed by implication through subsequent laws.

The petition came as the OAG was preparing to move to dissolve the injunction on the abortion ban, in light of changes to case law on abortion.

When the ban was enacted decades ago, abortion was still protected as a constitutional right. P.L. 20-134 was quickly held unconstitutional in federal court, and an injunction was placed over the law, barring enforcement.

SCOTUS reversal

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed decades-old precedent on abortion, ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that the Constitution does not confer a right to the procedure.

That decision gave states and territories much more freedom to decide how abortion should be regulated, including abortion bans now implemented in several states.

On Feb. 1, about a month after coming into office, Moylan officially moved to lift the injunction on Guam's abortion ban at the District Court.

About two weeks later, the Guam Supreme Court determined that the first question in the governor's petition would be answered by the District Court, and if that court declined to dissolve the injunction, then declaratory relief would not be necessary.

But the island's high court also said it believed the governor's second and third questions might not be addressed by the District Court and, while it declined to answer the first question, the court said it would consider the last two, inviting briefings from the public.

The court has now received several amicus curiae briefs - assistive briefs from interested parties - including from the Guam Legislature; lawyers representing Dr. William Freeman, who was the last abortion provider on Guam, and other interested parties; former senator and current talk show host Robert Klitzkie; and blogger Timothy Rohr.

However, oppositions and replies in the District Court case also touched on the issues and questions within the governor's petition to the Guam Supreme Court.

On March 24, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam denied the AG's motion to vacate the injunction.

Plaintiffs in the federal case argued the ban was void from the start because it violated the laws of the U.S. applicable to Guam at the time and there was no authority to enact such a law. The OAG did not respond to issues raised in the opposition from the plaintiffs, according to Tydingco-Gatewood.

AG's motion

In moving the Guam Supreme Court to dismiss the governor's petition, the AG argued that the District Court decision creates a lack of "case or controversy" to address, and that the local high court is without jurisdiction to proceed.

The District Court not only resolved question one when it maintained the injunction, but also addressed questions two and three by incorporating into its order arguments from the plaintiff and proposed intervenors, Moylan stated.

"At a minimum, the issue is not ripe for consideration with the refusal to lift the injunction upon P.L. 20-134, or moot," he added.

"Principles of comity, abstention and justiciability exist now more than ever with the issuance of the federal court's March 24, 2023, decision," Moylan stated later. "If that decision is appealed, decisions from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as potentially the Supreme Court of the United States, might change the precedent and legal reasoning that (the Guam Supreme Court) might apply."

Oral arguments in the Guam Supreme Court case are scheduled for April 25, but a status hearing will come first, and is set for April 10.