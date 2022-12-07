Moylan back from DC training

Sen. James Moylan has returned to Guam after completing a two-week orientation in Washington, D.C., for all newly elected members of Congress.

According to a release issued by Moylan's campaign team, the senator, who is set to be sworn in to his new role as Guam's delegate in the nation's capital, recently completed an orientation for all new members of the 118th United States House of Representatives.

The orientation included training on the nomination process, leadership and determining standing rules, as well as ethics and workplace requirements.

Moylan also mentioned how, since the Republican Party secured the majority in the House and he was the first Republican delegate from Guam in 30 years, there is greater opportunity for Guam to have key roles within committees and subcommittees.

Moylan added one of the highlights of the orientation was that it allowed him to create relationships with representatives from the Democratic Party.

"By the end of the two weeks, new friendships were created on a bipartisan level, which will be critical when we get to the people's work in January," Moylan stated in the release.

Overall, Moylan said Guam was welcomed with open arms and well received by members of the national GOP - primarily due to being the first district to elect a Republican member of Congress, leading to the party gaining a majority.

"The fact we flipped a seat after 30 years is a huge factor in national politics," Moylan added. "This provided me many one-to-one opportunities to have discussions with leadership, where I was able to discuss Guam's story and seek assistance with some of our pressing issues."

Transition

While Moylan returned to Guam still serving as a senator in the 36th Guam Legislature, currently in its last session, he said he and other representatives-elect have less than a month to ensure their offices in Washington are open by the time they are sworn in.

Moylan will need to "at least get a skeleton operation in place" for his office, as well as begin the process for advocating committee assignments throughout the holiday season, he said in the release.

His transition team will be notified in the coming weeks as to where the Congressional District Office will be located.

Immediately following his selection as delegate, Moylan said, his staff was working on completing a 100-day plan of initial actions to take once in office, which he said will be released "very soon," Post files state.

The plan has yet to be released.