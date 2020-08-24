Moylan calls to postpone primary election in light of more than 2,200 votes already in

Sen. Jim Moylan is calling for a postponement, rather than a cancellation of the primary election, saying the governor and speaker’s “very last-minute reaction which would endorse voter suppression.”

Moylan joins his Democrat colleague, Sen. Kelly Marsh in questioning the cancellation of the primary election in light of the thousands of citizens who’ve already cast their ballot.

“The situation has changed much since Bill 375 was introduced and then defeated, as over 2,200 residents casted their votes via early office voting,” he stated. “Canceling the election all together would essentially be sending a message that their votes don’t matter. This I cannot support.”

The governor had previously said the primary election should go on as scheduled. Over the weekend, she announced her support to cancel the primary election and sent a letter to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes who, on Sunday, introduced a bill and announced her commitment to call senators into emergency session on Aug. 27.

Sen. Marsh said she would like the Office of the Attorney General to weigh in on the issue.

Sept. 12

Moylan said with the primary election just a day away from the governor lifting an extensive Stay-At-Home Executive Order, he proposes:

Postponing the 2020 Primary Election until Sept. 12, 2020, which he noted is an option provided by the Guam Election Commission.

Requesting that the Governor exempt the Guam Election Commission from any extensive Executive Order to allow the continuation of a safe curb side and/or in office voting process until the Primary Election.

Requesting that the Governor activate the National Guard to provide support (inclusive of a generator for Election Night headquarters) for a safe Election Day.

Providing the Guam Election Commission additional time to address the concerns outlined in their letter to the Governor on Aug. 21, 2020.

Requesting that the Governor sign an Executive Order prohibiting any hospitality tents or other electioneering activity outside of the precincts for this Primary Election.

Bill 375

Moylan, last month introduced Bill 375 with Sen. Therese Terlaje. The bill called for the cancellation of the primary election, which is Aug. 29.

“The key objective of the measure was to address the healthcare concerns with this pandemic, and thus allowing the Guam Election Commission and Guam Legislature ample time to plan for a safe and successful General Election,” a press release from his office notes.

“The measure failed 4-10.”

Canceling the Primary Election all together has grave consequences, and this Legislature had the opportunity to address what was expected when Bill 375 was up for discussions back in July. The situation has changed since, and we must find a solution for a safe and fair election process for everyone.