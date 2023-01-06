Moylan: Confine drug suspects

Prosecutors under newly sworn-in Attorney General Douglas Moylan are looking to have defendants be confined on large sums of cash bail, rather than being released on personal recognizance.

On Wednesday afternoon, Raymond Taimanglo was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after he was pulled over by officers with the Guam Police Department, who allegedly found him with methamphetamine.

In Taimanglo's first hearing, normally where defendants have their attorneys argue for release or confinement, prosecutor Sean Brown asked that Taimanglo be confined on $10,000 cash bail. Defense attorney Richard Dirkx asked that he be released on a personal recognizance bond, which has been the usual practice for drug possession charges.

Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison decided to release Taimanglo on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered Taimanglo to follow pretrial conditions. If Taimanglo violates those conditions, he will have to pay the $5,000.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post the new practice of requesting high bail amounts is an attempt to prevent drug defendants from committing more crimes while on release and ending up in a cycle of "catch and release."

"We're saying now to the judges, 'Don't use the personal recognizance bond because they're basically illusory. They have no effect on these people that are being caught and then offending again,'" said Moylan, who added that the AG's office also has started the practice of putting requests for confinement in writing to strengthen their arguments for the judges.

"We're asking the judges to join with us to be more cognizant that 'catch and release' is ending up in crime victims," Moylan said. The new AG also said that in the OAG's written requests to the court, prosecutors are citing other jurisdictions in the country that concluded, "when you're on meth, you are a danger to society."

Defense pushback

Dirkx's colleague at the Alternate Public Defender, Peter Santos, who ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for AG in the 2022 election, told the Post that the AG's office, by setting the higher amounts of bail, is taking into consideration only the maximum punishment a defendant can receive if convicted.

"That should never be the rhyme or reason why you set a dollar amount. You should never set a dollar amount, either, for the purposes of keeping someone incarcerated," Santos said.

According to the defense attorney, the reasons to set a particular amount should be to ensure that the defendant won't leave Guam and fail to attend hearings - or harm anyone.

"The way the prosecution has been doing it is like, 'OK, what's the biggest fine you can get for a third-degree felony?'" Santos said, adding it's a "lazy and mechanical" way of doing it.

Santos' point is supported by Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp.

In a hearing on Thursday for Marvin Hortillano, who was charged with possession and intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, the prosecution asked that Hortillano be confined on $25,000 cash bail.

"Your Honor, I'm not sure why they're asking for $25,000. Could the government not see why someone who's a lifelong resident of Guam, who doesn't have the means to pay for the $1,600 it costs to leave Guam, is a flight risk," said Hattori, before referring to the request for confinement as a "boilerplate manifesto," not showing any facts supporting Hortillano as a danger to society.

Brown, who also was present in the hearing Thursday for Hortillano, responded by arguing that Hortillano's criminal history should be a reason for confinement alone. Sison set bail at $10,000.