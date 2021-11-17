Sen. James Moylan on Tuesday said he's "seriously considering" running for the Guam delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.

"I am not officially announcing it. I'm just saying our team is seriously considering that as an option," Moylan, who is on his second term as a member of the Guam Legislature, told The Guam Daily Post.

A key consideration is whether incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas decides to run for governor, Moylan said.

"San Nicolas is looking at running for governor. If that is so, I am also considering filling that vacant position by running for Congress," Moylan said.

Moylan, a Republican, and San Nicolas, a Democrat, have each other's support on most Guam issues. Moylan was the second highest vote-getter among senatorial candidates in 2020, up from placing eighth in his initial 2018 campaign.

As of Tuesday, San Nicolas had not announced a final decision, weeks after floating the idea of a gubernatorial run.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are seeking reelection, and the Democrat team has already filed an organizational report for their 2022 campaign, allowing them to start raising and spending campaign funds.

Moylan also filed an organizational report with the Guam Election Commission for his reelection campaign but he said the campaign could be changed.

There was earlier speculation about Moylan running for governor, but on Tuesday he said, "The only one I'm seriously considering is the delegate position."