Moylan: Deportation can ease overcrowding issues at prison

Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan is looking at deportation as a way of freeing up space in the island's overcrowded prison.

On Thursday afternoon, Moylan spoke to the Rotary Club of Guam at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon to discuss what the Office of the Attorney General will be focused on in his upcoming term, policies and proposals he called the "Moylan doctrine."

Moylan, who also was Guam's first elected AG, ran on a platform of being "the toughest AG on crime." The slogan translates to placing drug abusers - meth in particular - in prison instead of allowing them to go through rehabilitation or to be released immediately after being charged.

An attendee asked Moylan how the Department of Corrections would be able to house more prisoners, considering it is well known the current facility is in need of new upgrades and increased capacity.

According to Post files, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lawmakers approved partial financing to begin up to $80 million worth of construction for a new facility and signed a bond bill for the project into law in October 2021.

In response to the question at the Rotary meeting, Moylan agreed a new facility is needed because releasing a meth addict is like playing "Russian roulette."

"From an AG's Office perspective, we cannot be looking at 'Oh, because there's a backlog in the system we're not going to keep you in jail,'" said Moylan. "Especially with meth addicts. You're playing Russian roulette with a meth addict, ... you're hoping that this person is going to follow a piece of paper and not jump the fence and rob or burglarize your neighbor when you release them," said Moylan.

Another solution to freeing up prison space, Moylan said, is related to another issue he looks to spearhead over the next four years: deportation of foreign criminals.

"The problem remains that, first of all, let us look at it practically, get those people that are not U.S. citizens in there out of Guam. Free up the beds and get them out," said Moylan.

He then explained what he has planned to ensure deportation can occur and, thus, free up the prisons.

"I'm going to speak to (DOC) about freeing up the beds, deport ones out of there that we can, work with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). And also, there's a deputy provision within federal law, ... that can deputize federal officers, the attorney general, so that they can actually arrest these illegals and incarcerate them. And, I'm going to see whether or not that deputization allows deportation," said Moylan.

Prior to being elected this year, Moylan previously served as Guam's AG. He was the first elected Attorney General of Guam, serving from 2003 to 2007.