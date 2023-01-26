Attorney General Douglas Moylan disqualified himself from reviewing or being involved in any Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority matters while the GHURA board of commissioners reviews whether he, as the AG, should be considered a "covered individual," and barred from acting as a Section 8 landlord.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8. The program helps qualified clients afford access to safe housing and is administered locally by GHURA.

Landlords participate in the program by entering into Housing Assistance Payment contracts.

These contracts contain conflict of interest provisions that prevent a "covered individual" from having direct or indirect interest in such contracts - including the interest of an immediate family member.

Covered individuals include any public official, governing body member, or state or local legislator who exercises functions or responsibilities over public housing programs, and any member of Congress.

GHURA determined that the governor, the lieutenant governor, senators and the attorney general fall into this category.

Moylan's father had been renting out property to a Section 8 tenant and GHURA management decided to terminate his contract. The board is now reviewing that matter, but Moylan has argued that the AG should not be considered a "covered individual."

Moylan wrote to the board shortly after a meeting Tuesday in which board members, GHURA staff, and Moylan and his father discussed the contract termination and "covered individual" issues. Moylan appeared on behalf of himself.

The AG stated in his letter that GHURA is an autonomous agency previously adjudicated to be outside the direct control of the AG. As an autonomous agency, GHURA can select its own attorney, and control of an autonomous agency's legal policy and operations is not through the Office of the Attorney General, Moylan added.

GHURA is currently without legal representation and the agency's deputy director, Fernando Esteves, who reported the conflict issue and analysis to the board Tuesday, had made statements about the agency being in a conflicted position as their "default counsel" is potentially conflicted, referring to the OAG.

Moylan took issue with Esteves' representations to the board.

"Most of the factual statements were incorrect, drew incorrect legal conclusions and was not provided to me in advance in order to fairly address and respond to them. I welcome the opportunity to provide a response, but believe that upon your retaining legal counsel will be able to address the essence of the legal question without needing to consider the seemingly personal attacks upon my credibility and reputation," Moylan stated in his letter.

"I respectfully urge GHURA’s Board of Commissioners to seek the assistance of independent legal counsel to review the (reckless) legal statements by Mr. Esteves at (Tuesday's) board of commissioner’s meeting, directed mostly against this former certified candidate, elected official and attorney," Moylan stated later, just before concluding the letter.