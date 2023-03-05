Guam schools have struggled with infrastructural issues for decades. The deteriorating shape of public school campuses and delayed maintenance and repairs is being addressed by Del. James Moylan, through a request to integrate schools run by the Department of Defense with the Guam Department of Education.

Moylan, in a letter to the secretary of defense, asked for consideration of a five-year plan to dissolve the local schools for children of military service members, which has been operating separately on Guam for the past 26 years.

Instead of pouring nearly $1 billion into building additional Department of Defense Education Activity schools, the delegate proposed directing that money to GDOE’s 41 public schools.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Moylan regarding the five-year plan referenced in his letter, following the release of the communication on Saturday, but a response was not available as of press time.

“From what we have been informed, there is an intent of the DOD to invest funds into constructing additional DoDEA schools in Guam to prepare for the increase in service member children associated with the Marines' relocation,” Moylan stated in his release. “Our belief is that instead of spending nearly a billion dollars for construction, instead provide GDOE a portion of the funding to improve our public schools.”

According to the release, the agreement would require an annual allotment from DOD based on an average cost per student formula. The funds would go toward GDOE’s budget.

It would also require DOD to infuse funds to improve the infrastructure of GDOE schools.

Mutual benefits

According to Moylan, integration would benefit all students.

“I grew up in an era where we went to school with the children of service members, and I personally made so many friends. It established a greater respect for the military, which encouraged me to eventually enlist. Likewise, it allowed the students to understand and appreciate Guam’s culture, as they were acclimated,” he said.

According to the office of Guam's lone, nonvoting delegate, the decades-old policy established “segregation” of local students.

“In 1997, the Department of Defense proceeded in pulling the students of military service members out of Guam public schools and opened DoDEA schools,” Moylan's office stated.

The exodus not only resulted in financial loss for GDOE, but it also contributed to challenges in teacher retention and recruitment struggles to this day.

“GDOE will not only receive more funds but will also see an increase in educators. The school facilities will also be improved. Finally, the largest benefactors would be the students, and the new bonds which they shall create,” Moylan stated.

Moylan is waiting for a response from the DOD, but said he is also “including language in the National Defense Authorization Act to direct the Secretary of Defense to enter into an agreement with GDOE to establish a five-year plan for a full integration of the students.”

A response from GDOE regarding their take on the proposal is pending.