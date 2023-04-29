Moylan: DOD negotiations moot

With a new law in tow requiring legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of federal property, Attorney General Douglas Moylan said Friday that current lease negotiations for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao are essentially moot as there isn't enough time under existing deadlines for things to happen.

Lawmakers voted unanimously Thursday to override the governor's veto of Bill 12-37, the measure that ensures legislative review for any long-term lease involving federal property.

"The new law removes the ability of the governor to deal directly with the federal government and entirely on behalf of the government of Guam," Moylan said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been attempting to enter into a lease with the federal government for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, federal property on which she hoped to build a medical complex, including a new hospital.

A draft lease was sent to the government of Guam last month, with a deadline to sign by April 14.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, extended the deadline to April 30 at the request of the governor, as the AG raised several legal issues with the initial version of the lease.

On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that an amended agreement had been developed that resolved the AG's concerns. It was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for review, which Adelup asked to be completed by April 29.

Moylan sent a letter the next day requesting additional information and clarifications. While Bill 12 became law that same day, Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that his letter continues to stand, as the questions within are important to further negotiations.

But Moylan also said the situation is fluid with the new law requiring the governor to work directly with the Legislature if she wishes to pursue the Eagles Field lease.

The current lease negotiations are moot because, logistically, that cannot happen by April 29, Moylan said.

He said he believed the best use of time will be for the governor and the Legislature to "simply meet and redefine how to proceed."

After Thursday's veto override, the governor's office said it would assess its options.

On a broader note, Moylan said he "strongly recommended" that elected leaders require and ask that the U.S. Department of the Interior be the Cabinet-level point department involved in the negotiations with GovGuam.

"We are a U.S. territory and our administration under the U.S. Constitution is under the U.S. Congress, and federal law assigns our welfare and management directly to the U.S. Department of Interior," Moylan said.

Despite the property being managed by the Department of Defense, the attorney general asserted that, in his opinion, the military should not lead lease discussions with the local government.

"Having military commanders negotiate directly with us regarding matters that affect our welfare as a U.S. territory, in my opinion, should not be with military officials. We are not a 'military base.' Guam holds a special relationship with the United States, specifically identified in the U.S. Constitution," the AG added.