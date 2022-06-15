Moylan files candidacy for delegate

With roughly 800 signatures supporting his candidacy, Sen. James Moylan officially submitted his documents as he seeks voters’ approval to be Guam’s next delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Moylan turned in his candidate packet to the Guam Election Commission on Tuesday morning, becoming the third of three announced congressional hopefuls to do so. He was joined by supporters, campaign team members and officials from the Republican Party of Guam.

He told reporters afterward that he hopes to continue the legislative focus he has shown, first as a member of the Guam Legislature, and then in the U.S. Congress.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Mainly, we’ll be looking at the economy, ... how can we help our people here on Guam with the cost of goods from electricity to gas to food, most especially,” he said. “These are things that we are already dealing with, but now we’ll be looking at it as a federal issue.”

Although he didn’t disclose any specific legislative initiatives or his campaign platform, Moylan also said he would tackle public safety, Medicare and veterans care if he is elected Guam’s nonvoting delegate.

The Republican candidate, uncontested so far, touted recent trips to the nation’s capital, saying it gave him opportunities to build relationships with his potential future colleagues.

He noted to reporters that national polls indicate congressional majorities changing in favor of Republicans following this year’s midterm federal elections. A change in the congressional landscape in Washington, D.C., could benefit Guam if the island also elects a Republican delegate, Moylan said.

“On day one we’ll be ready to fire up and get Guam moving again. And that’s my mission and that’s my goal,” he said. “I’m going to give it our darndest and make sure it happens.”

He will face the winner of the contested race between Democrats Sen. Telena Nelson and former Speaker Judi Won Pat in the November general election.

All three come from political families.

Moylan’s relatives include two former lieutenant governors of Guam. Nelson’s grandfather served as legislative vice speaker and Won Pat’s father was Guam’s first official representative in D.C.