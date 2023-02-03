Attorney General Douglas Moylan has filed a motion to vacate the injunction placed on Guam's 30-year-old abortion ban, which would make the ban enforceable, if successful.

Sometimes referred to as the Belle Arriola law, after its main sponsor, the late Sen. Elizabeth Arriola, Public Law 20-134 would ban abortions at all stages of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties on women who obtain or seek an abortion.

There is little exception to the ban; rape and incest, for instance, are not considered. Moreover, the ban also would make it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion, which could mean providing information on where to get an abortion.

The law was enacted in 1990 and was, soon after, determined unconstitutional due to case law at the time protecting abortions as a constitutional right under the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

However, the Guam law was never repealed.

SCOTUS reversal

In the latest landmark case involving abortion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the nation's high court reversed its earlier decisions, allowing states and territories to more freely regulate abortion, including the imposition of bans on the practice.

In a memorandum supporting the motion, Moylan and the Office of the Attorney General stated the legal basis for the permanent injunction no longer exists.

One week after the Supreme Court overruled Roe and a subsequent decision in Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction enjoining Texas laws regulating the disposal of embryonic and fetal tissue remains, the OAG stated. The memorandum went on to state similar examples in other courts.

"Except for two sections of Public Law 20-134 discussed within, the permanent injunction in this case relies exclusively on Roe and its early progeny, which the court in Dobbs held 'was egregiously wrong from the start,'" the memorandum stated.

Now that Roe has been overruled, the OAG argued, the First Amendment is not a legal basis to enjoin enforcement of the anti-solicitation clauses in the Guam ban.

These are the provisions of the old law that make it a misdemeanor for a woman to solicit a drug or substance or to submit to an operation that induces abortion. There is also a provision that makes it a misdemeanor to solicit a woman to have an abortion.

Old law

Decades ago, just hours after the ban was enacted, the late attorney Janet Benshoof was arrested after providing information on how Guam women could obtain an abortion in Hawaii, The Washington Post reported.

The OAG argued that there is nothing in the sections that criminalize speech or advocacy, but rather the intentional act to pursue a crime.

"This court's ruling that the sections of Public Law 20-134 that criminalized solicitation with the intent to cause an abortion violated the First Amendment was decided when abortion was a constitutionally protected right, but only because Roe said it was. Depending as it did on constitutional 'rights' created by Roe, this court's First Amendment analysis might have been correct in its day, but not today," the OAG stated.

Abortion rights advocates are anticipated to challenge the motion.

Abortion rights

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also has supported access to abortion. But with regard to the motion to vacate the injunction, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, said the governor's office cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

However, the governor has questioned the validity of Guam's abortion ban at the Supreme Court of Guam. She has asked the local high court to determine that the ban is void forever and cannot be revived following a change in constitutional doctrine, that the Legislature did not have the authority to pass P.L. 20-134 to begin with and, to the extent the law is not void or otherwise unenforceable, that it was repealed by implication by laws regulating abortion passed after its enactment.

Before Moylan took over as the new elected AG, former AG Leevin Camacho opined that the Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the old ban because it violated federal laws applicable to Guam at the time. Therefore, the ban was void from the beginning and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.