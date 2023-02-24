Moylan gives homeless 5 days to leave encampment

A press conference regarding a "Homeless Relocation Initiative" is scheduled to be held today at the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares will be answering questions starting at 11 a.m. today regarding an initiative to relocate homeless people, Moylan said.

When asked for a comment regarding the initiative, the attorney general told The Guam Daily Post he would reserve any answers for today's press conference.

About 24 hours before the event was scheduled to begin, however, two vehicles marked with the OAG seal were observed at a homeless encampment located next to the road leading to Two Lovers Point in Dededo. At least three individuals, who were not wearing law enforcement uniforms, were seen entering the area just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to a sign posted by the OAG at the encampment, those living in the area are in violation of trespassing and public nuisance laws. Individuals living there are being given five days to vacate the encampment, after which time authorities will “remove violators and clear these premises.”

A letter Moylan drafted regarding the relocation initiative was being circulated for consideration Thursday, as well, according to two government of Guam officials who had seen the draft, but did not share details of what the letter proposed specifically.