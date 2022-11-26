Guam's sixth elected attorney general, Douglas Moylan, is ready to continue the "unfinished business" he left when he completed his term as the first elected attorney general in 2007.

After the Guam Election Commission counted provisional ballots cast in the 2022 General Election, confirming Moylan will be the next attorney general, he issued a press release Thanksgiving Day about his impending time in office.

In the release, Moylan thanked the voters for their support, as well as the GEC, which certified his election as the next attorney general of Guam.

Moylan, who was the island's first elected attorney general 16 years ago, noted he was also the youngest AG upon election. Since then, according to Moylan, he has learned much.

"The saying goes, 'wisdom comes with age,' and I am a firm believer in that ideology. When I finished my term in 2007, I had unfinished business and goals," Moylan wrote in his release.

Throughout his campaign, Moylan said he intends to "address the real and present crime and drug wave destroying our island."

According to Moylan, he has formed teams already to help him fulfill his campaign promise. Moylan said he will make prosecuting criminals to the "fullest extent" of Guam's laws a priority, and work collaboratively with the public auditor, the governor and all law enforcement chiefs and officials.

In addition, Moylan said he plans to reinstate the Government Corruption Division. During his first term as AG, the division convicted at least 25 government officials involved in corruption, Post files state.

Moylan also said the attorney general's office will reinstate an "open-door policy" and access by the public and media to himself.

Transition

The GEC certified election results to reflect Moylan won the AG race by 39 votes over incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

After it had been decided, Camacho officially conceded on social media, where he expressed gratitude for being the attorney general over the past four years and said he contacted Moylan to congratulate him and offer him assistance in the transition period.

Moylan told the Guam Daily Post that Camacho said in an email that he would have the office's management team begin preparing summaries of the divisions for Moylan's review and to contact Camacho if Moylan's transition team intended to set up meetings or needed specific information.