Moylan, in DC, lobbies for recovery aid

Guam Del. James Moylan said he is already lobbying for resources and assistance to help Guam recover from Typhoon Mawar.

"While I am here in our nation's capitol, I'm doing everything I can to advocate for support for our island community," Moylan said in a video statement issued Wednesday from Washington, D.C.

The delegate said he has already met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steven Scalise, who offered prayers and support for Guam.

"They, along with several other colleagues in Congress, have also expressed their commitment to help ensure Guam receives the resources and attention it needs during this difficult time," he said.

An interagency meeting is planned with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Defense Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Coast Guard "to get a better grasp of the projections and to begin some planning for the aftermath – inclusive of what assistance can be brought to the table from the federal side," Moylan said.

He said he is eager to get back to Guam as early as possible to support recovery efforts.

The delegate likewise sent a prerecorded conversation with House Speaker McCarthy.

"I want to make this pledge to you. We will be there for Guam to make sure to help them as we get through this. We hope there isn't a lot of damage. We hope everybody is kept safe, but we will be there in the need and the time as this passes over," McCarthy told Moylan.

FEMA already has 50 staff members on the island working to coordinate federal response efforts. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Tuesday, Guam time, as Category 4 Mawar edged closer to the island.