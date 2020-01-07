Sen. James Moylan has introduced the Citizens Legislative Reform Act of 2020 that would turn the Guam Legislature into a part-time legislature and convert senatorial full-time salaries into stipends.

Moylan’s Bill 265-35 seeks to reduce the budget of the legislature, require two 30-day sessions in a year, with one focused on general issues and executive appointments, and the second focused on the budget.

The measure also repeals some of the perks senators can avail of including vehicles, license plates and higher per diems when they travel and it also removes their ability to officiate weddings and places a monthly cap on the introduction of commendation resolutions.

“By reducing the perks or the glorifying of the title, the community attains more public servants and fewer politicians. By shifting the compensation from a salary to a stipend, the risks of ‘not’ needing to get re-elected are reduced, which allows senators to focus more on policy versus ceremony. A Citizens Legislature would result in a greater focus on priorities, quality versus quantity, and less on ceremonial activities such as presenting resolutions, officiating wedding ceremonies, or cutting ribbons," said Moylan.