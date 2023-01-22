Moylan: Legal 'excuse' shouldn't stop drug treatments in prison

When it comes to tackling the endemic methamphetamine addiction problem on Guam, locking up a drug offender is only one part of the equation, and getting them treatment is another.

But on Guam, in order for a drug offender to receive treatment while detained, they must first be convicted, criteria that appears to be standing in the way of rehabilitation.

“We cannot let that type of excuse stop the treatment of people. When I was a defense lawyer, many of the clients I was appointed wanted the help in there. Once they are in there, get them the help. That’s why these social workers, these people that are associated with all these federally funded programs. Get them the help, get around these program requirements, get it locally funded if you have to. Bring in New Beginnings and Lighthouse (Recovery Center) to help the people that want help when they are in (the Department of Corrections),” Attorney General Douglas Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of the common treatment programs available to people addicted to methamphetamine who are also incarcerated is the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program.

The RSAT is a six-month program that serves up to 15 male inmates and two female inmates, with up to six additional months of continuing care services.

Participants are housed in a separate facility outside the main facility building so that the program can focus on the needs of the inmates, including preparing them for employment, building family and parenting skills, and personal development, all in an effort to return them to the community to live a sober and drug-free lifestyle.

But part of the requirements standing in the way of rehabilitation for many people addicted to meth is that participants must be within six to 12 months of their probable release date. In addition, they must have had no disciplinary infractions in the prior year and must have a minimum-level security clearance. But a number of people addicted to meth who re-offend are not in custody long enough and are categorized as detainees versus inmates.

An inmate is a person who has been convicted in a case, while a detainee is a person held in custody pending adjudication and resolution of their case in court.

In effect, a person addicted to meth whose case is still under consideration may not spend enough time in detention to warrant treatment, unless the judge revokes pretrial release for an infraction. Many committed to DOC for methamphetamine-related charges are detainees, which means, under the RSAT requirements, they are not eligible for the program despite a number of them being “re-offenders” as described by Moylan.

The program is only available to people addicted to meth who are convicted. According to the RSAT program manual, participants with repeat substance use violations and high criminogenic risk and need factors are given priority.

But the hurdle isn’t something that Moylan believes should stand in the way of treatment.

“There’s quite enough people in this government to get around it, do you really need the AG to come in and show you how to do it?” he asked. “That’s what I am saying, they have so much money and the governor, everybody and their brother down the street keeps talking about, ‘Let’s hold their hands, let’s help them.’ Well, then help them. When people want help once they're incarcerated, stop the drugs, that’s the influence, the temptation to continue it. And then, No. 2, stop saying that you can’t do it, get them the rehabilitation that they are asking for.”

Since taking office as the AG, Moylan has pushed for the confinement of each drug offender that goes before the magistrate court so that treatment is provided.

“We are saying if they are being put in there for meth, and we think a meth addict should be because they pose a real and present danger to this community, … once you put them in there, get them the help they need. Everybody that’s part of that rehabilitation therapy for meth addiction, they are the ones that should be the ones advocating,” Moylan said.

If RSAT requirements are the cause of a lack of treatment, Moylan said the government should find another solution.

“Find another (program) … at the minimum for those that don’t fall under the (RSAT) requirements for any of them. Just go get them the help they need at mental health, they have their drug treatment locally funded,” he said. “Meth, it so changes and rewires people’s brains. Once they get meth-addicted, and this is the idea that I was always saying, put them there, get them the help they need, because you are protecting more crime victims from being created by not releasing them.”

The high rate involving meth addiction is not unique to Guam, many states in the U.S. also grapple with similar issues, but for what he called an “unsurmountable” task ahead on the local front, Moylan encouraged agencies to come together.

“Everybody has to help one another in this government if that’s the end that they wish, to do to help these people not re-offend,” he said.