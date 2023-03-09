Guam’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, James Moylan, doesn’t have a formalized plan on his new effort to unify Guam's military and public school systems, he said during a press conference with local media Wednesday.

He told reporters that the letter he sent to the secretary of defense is just putting the question out there – the details, and whether or not it's feasible, will come later.

From his office in Washington, D.C., the delegate talked about his letter, which asks the Department of Defense to consider integrating Department of Defense Education Activity students into the Guam Department of Education through a five-year plan.

“This letter was just to open discussion. ... We understand it doesn't materialize overnight. That's for sure. And this process will be very tedious. And we're talking about integrating our schools once again, ... but as of today, just to let you know, we haven't received any response yet,” Moylan said during the press conference.

GDOE currently has a student population of 25,000, a considerable decline in the last few years, which is anticipated to continue.

“Many of our southern schools are not at capacity,” GDOE acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat told The Guam Daily Post on Monday. “The plan is to renovate all 35 schools. Integration will not happen this or next school year. It will involve many discussions and planning.”

JRM reaction

Moylan said he is asking DOD to have a discussion with local leaders.

“Come together at the table and see if this is viable. We have so many schools throughout our island that we know are below capacity. Here’s an opportunity to open that up for military families’ kids to come in,” he said.

Before that happens, Moylan said he hoped that improvements are made to the island’s schools.

The commander of Joint Region Marianas, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, told the Post, “The Department of Defense has a long-standing history of close ties with the government and community of Guam. This proposal must be evaluated by multiple components and agencies of the DOD to assess feasibility and provide lawmakers the required facts to consider.”

As Moylan admitted Wednesday, the relevant data to inform the proposal and conversation still needs to be gathered or researched.

According to GDOE’s Master Facilities Plan, adopted by the Guam Education Board in 2022, it would take $110 million to address the deferred maintenance projects and $250 million to fix and modernize public schools.

“There’s a lot of money coming into the island for the protection of our nation and district. This is a leveraging part. All we need to do is just ask and let’s see what happens,” Moylan said.

The plan for integration proposed by Guam’s nonvoting delegate entails integration of DoDEA students into the island’s public schools in exchange for funding based on an average cost per student formula, which means the federal funds would be limited to DoDEA eligible students enrolled in GDOE.

That cost would be equivalent to the cost each public school student attending GDOE receives under the local budget.

At this point, Moylan does not know how many dependent youth will be part of the Marine Corps' relocation from Okinawa, Japan to Guam.

“I have a figure that I can project, but that’s an unofficial number. That’s where the (Department of Defense) will get involved in giving those numbers,” Moylan said.

Moylan said, in the long run, it will be cost savings to DOD and will benefit all students.

If DOD does consider integration and investing into GDOE schools, it is unknown how stakeholders, such as military service members, will respond to the idea.