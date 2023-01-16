Moylan looks at speedy trial right for AG's office

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is looking to propose a law allowing prosecutors to assert the right to a speedy trial.

Last week, Melissa Fuppul appeared in the Superior Court of Guam in a case in which she was charged with murder in connection to the death of her newborn daughter in 2018. During the hearing, her attorney, Curtis Van de veld, informed the court he received an email from the Office of the Attorney General that "all offers that have not been formally accepted have been withdrawn."

This led The Guam Daily Post to confirm the move with Moylan, who explained prosecution under his administration will change the way pleas are negotiated.

Moylan also addressed how he intends to make sure cases such as Fuppul's, which has been in the pretrial stages for almost five years now, don't continue to linger without progress.

"One of the things that I had promised, that is now in development, is the speedy trial right," Moylan said. "I fully intend on getting these draft pieces of legislation sent to the Legislature. Because, when you're talking about a 2018 case, I'm worried about the quality of witness testimony in front of our juries."

Moylan, who was a defense attorney for 30 years, said when a case goes unresolved for a long period of time, it decreases the chances for the AG's office winning.

"We're going to lose cases when memories fade, when witnesses cannot be located, when a victim cannot be found anymore or passes away. That's how bad it is right now with these old cases, especially when you have a high burden (of proof). The highest burden in the law (is) to prove to the jury that the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," said Moylan, adding that it's to the defendant's benefit if the cases are not dealt with quickly.

In Moylan's second week as the sixth elected attorney general, he said his team already was working to draft the piece of legislation and he has been in active communication with senators.

'They're so slow'

One of Moylan's opponents in the race for attorney general this past election, write-in candidate Peter Santos, who is a defense attorney with the Alternate Public Defender, said in response that the Attorney General's Office is usually the reason for delays.

"Prosecution is the one who's never ready for trial," Santos told The Guam Daily Post. He said the AG is slow in sending plea offers.

"We're waiting for them. They're so slow. So much red tape. So slow getting us these things," Santos said.