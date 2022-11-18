Moylan: OAG 'not going to touch' cannabis industry

Douglas Moylan, who currently holds a slight lead in the race to be the island's next attorney general, said, upon being sworn in, he will not have the Office of the Attorney General be involved with the cannabis industry.

Moylan first aired his concerns with the island's chief legal officer having a direct hand in regulating the stalled industry during the now-concluded 2022 election cycle. Moylan and incumbent AG Leevin Camacho are awaiting a final tabulation and certification next week of the general election results by the Guam Election Commission. Moylan currently leads Camacho by just 77 votes.

This week, Moylan confirmed with The Guam Daily Post he is "not going after the cannabis industry," saying the Office of the Attorney General will not attempt to prosecute or arrest anybody for being involved with locally legal cannabis sales and commerce.

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite," Moylan said before explaining that because cannabis is still a Schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law, as Guam's attorney general and even as an attorney, he must abide by federal laws, including the island's Organic Act.

"I'm not just a politician, as an attorney, what would I do with the cannabis laws that are passed by the Legislature? I would not touch them at all. I would not have anyone in my office deal with any statute that would promote cannabis or do anything for purposes of becoming involved with in that Schedule I controlled substance," Moylan said.

To clarify further, Moylan said, for example, he does not intend to help the Department of Revenue and Taxation enforce licensing laws. However, he said he won't be an obstacle in the ongoing process of licensing and permitting cannabis businesses.

"Am I going to stop the dispensary from opening? No," he told the Post.

AG Camacho has been offering legal assistance to DRT and other agencies as they try to pass rules and regulations regarding cannabis, a move Moylan thinks is improper.

"He's openly engaging in it and allowing his attorneys in his office, assistant attorneys general and deputies to engage in what I see as an illegal activity and I do not want to risk myself nor my office or anyone's attorneys to be engaging in cannabis activities," Moylan said. "I'm not going to prosecute them, I'm not going to go after them, I'm not going to arrest anybody I'm not going to penalize anybody. I'm just not going to touch it, that's up to the federal government to decide."

Crimes committed against cannabis businesses would be punished by his office, Moylan clarified.

"If somebody broke into the cannabis industry, a dispensary, and hurt anybody, obviously the attorney general the police department cannot be allowing people to be robbing and violating personal rights," he said.

Barring a change in the overall vote makeup when tabulating uncounted provisional and absentee ballots, Moylan is poised to be sworn in as AG in January. Certifying his potential victory, however, depends on the results of the more than 200 ballots pending action by the Guam Election Commission. A meeting to finish tabulating and to certify all election results is scheduled for Nov. 23.