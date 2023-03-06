Moylan on proposal to reintegrate GDOE and DoDEA: ’Let’s see where this goes’

The Guam Department of Education was not made aware of a new effort by Del. James Moylan, the island's lone congressional representative, that seeks to reintegrate students attending local Department of Defense Education Activity schools into the public school system until the media reported on it.

Moylan announced over the weekend that he penned a letter to the secretary of Defense to request consideration of a five-year plan to integrate DoDEA into GDOE, effectively dissolving the separation that began more than 20 years ago.

He also said language directing DOD to establish a five-year plan for the integration would be included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

But, according to GDOE acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat, the Education Department has had no communication with the delegate regarding the five-year plan for integration or any potential new DOD funding that would come with the unification.

Moylan proposed that rather than the Pentagon spending its funds on building new DoDEA schools on Guam to accommodate an influx of child dependents for incoming Marines, that it invest nearly $1 billion into GDOE's 41 schools, several of which have been in poor enough shape to move students temporarily to other campuses. Oceanview Middle School and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School are among schools proposed to move.

Moylan said the reintegration would benefit all students. He told The Guam Daily Post that, as of Sunday, no timeline for the effort has been established.

Moylan is waiting for DOD's response to his letter, "and if they say they need more time, then sure. If they say they won’t address integration, then let’s go back to the table to discuss how we can help our local school facilities,” he said.

The delegate said part of his approach to the idea of unifying the school systems is to bring the subject "to the table to the top for a larger conversation."

"Let’s see where this goes within the chain of command. Remember, our first priority is to ensure that we can identify funding opportunities to improve our depleting school facilities, which will benefit our students," he told the Post. "Our request is a win-win for all parties if we are able to secure some financial support from DOD for this objective, as all students would be benefactors,” Moylan said.

But at least one major party involved is coming into the conversation after the fact. GDOE confirmed its officials learned Saturday of the proposed integration of DoDEA and public schools.

"I only read of his statement,” Won Pat told the Post. "This is a matter that has to be given much thought and discussion from the board and other stakeholders.”

DoDEA began its current operation of local schools in 1997, and Moylan said he understands the decision to start a separate school system was in light of “issues with audits at the time, which DOD was not very keen about."

'Nothing bars' GDOE enrollment

The operations of GDOE are much different 26 years later, according to the delegate.

"Things have certainly improved since then," he said, adding the move effectively established "segregation" between students connected to the military and those in civilian families.

But according to Won Pat, any segregation still occurring appears voluntary on the part of DoDEA parents.

"(DOD officials) have their reasons, unbeknownst to me. I wasn’t in the leadership at that time," she said of the decades-old decision. Won Pat clarified that “nothing” bars a DoDEA-eligible student from enrolling in public schools today.

While Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that there is “no plan in place” to begin any proposed integration of the school systems, he told the Post that should it occur, an annual allotment from DOD, based on an average cost per student formula, would be appropriated to GDOE to be used in its budget. The plan also would require DOD to infuse funds to improve the facilities and buildings of GDOE schools.

Moylan acknowledged that no current policy forces students to enroll in DoDEA schools.

"Obviously, it would be voluntary, as today, children of military service members can elect to attend a public or private school in lieu of a DoDEA school. Once again, our objective is to encourage DOD to enter into some partnership with DOD to improve our GDOE school facilities in lieu of constructing new DoDEA schools,” the delegate said.

While maintaining the option of a service member's child to enroll in a public school "is a great thing," in Moylan's mind, he also acknowledged the status quo creates a fiscal issue for parents to consider.

"From my understanding, there is no established contribution from DOD to GDOE in place today for our school system to educate the children of military service members," he said.

It's unclear now what interest DoDEA parents would have if the five-year plan is considered and implemented by DOD.

Although GDOE does request information from its parents and guardians on military affiliation for each student enrolled in public school, the data has not been quantified.

"There have been a few (students enrolled) in the past but (we) don’t have numbers if any are attending GDOE schools,” Won Pat said.

Moylan said he intends to look into the numbers.

Plans for Camp Blaz

Marine Corps Base Guam Camp Blaz officials, during a reactivation ceremony held Jan. 25, gave some insight into the planning that went into the ongoing construction project of amenities at the Dededo base for its service members and dependents. Officials noted that, for convenience, they try to make amenities such as schools, grocery stores, churches and recreational areas within walking distance for those stationed at the base.

"Once again, there is no plan in place right now. We are asking for the conversation to begin, and that includes the establishment of some plan and agreement. We also understand that a single letter won’t force the integration concept, but it opens the door,” Moylan told the Post.

Moylan said he was thinking “outside of the box” for solutions to GDOE's perennial financial challenges when he penned the letter to the defense secretary, he said.

"Couple of things to note here. One, we have a serious depletion of school facilities on island. Two, other than borrowing, we have to think outside the box to find ways to raise the large sums to improve these facilities. Thirdly, we have an opportunity to leverage benefits for our community outside the fence based on what is ongoing in the discussions for inside the fence," Moylan told the Post. "Finally, this idea is just one of many ways we can approach this issue. If we are unsuccessful, then let’s continue the discussion with alternative options."

He also stressed that any approval of his idea would not be implemented in the short term.

"We aren’t asking for a full integration or to dissolve DoDEA schools tomorrow. but, instead, a plan that benefits all parties, including our students. Our students deserve better school facilities and we are sitting in these discussions here in D.C.," he said.

Moylan has a seat at the table and can be part of the discussion, he said, even with his status as a nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. "There are opportunities to leverage benefits for our community. Lastly, there are many social benefits for both our students and the children of military service members with an integration."

According to Moylan, his letter is just the start.

"One thing is certain, no resolution will take place overnight, thus, if the discussion furthers, there will be plenty of time for stakeholder input. Remember, this is just one of several issues we plan on pursuing as we leverage benefits for our community,” the delegate said.