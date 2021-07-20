Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero responded sternly to Sen. James Moylan on Monday, calling his request for a special session to discuss amendments to the RISE Act an effort to politicize a fragile situation, and stating that she did not consider the request an emergency.

The RISE Act is the legislation behind the local stimulus program promising a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers, respectively. It initially excluded local and federal government employees and retirees who were also active employees in 2020. The law caps the program at $30 million.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expanded eligibility to all Guamanians in late May via an executive order, reworking the program into the All RISE Program. It's unclear how the expansion might affect released checks, but the governor said Monday that she believed All RISE would be able to meet the people's needs.

American Rescue Plan funding is being eyed to finance the program. Administration officials are waiting on final guidance from federal authorities before releasing ARP money.

Moylan and two colleagues introduced Bill 75-36 in March. The proposal raises how much is paid to applicants, as well as the funding cap. The bill has not received a public hearing.

On Monday, Moylan sent a letter to the governor, requesting that she use her authority to consider Bill 75 an urgent matter and to bypass the public hearing process, as well as call a special session to discuss the bill. He also requested an emergency session from the speaker.

The senator has already proposed amendments, which include lifting the cap entirely, until all qualified applicants are paid.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said her agency is targeting the end of the month to issue out applications for All RISE.

"However, we are still working to prepare final eligibility criteria as well as our system," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

'An abundance of concerns'

In his letter, Moylan noted that "an abundance of concerns" had risen from the public since the announcement that a verification of residency from mayors would be needed to apply for the aid program.

Mayors had been inundated with people requesting verifications ahead of the program's implementation. Some of the proposed amendments to Bill 75 include removing the mayor's verification requirement, as well as the employment certification requirement and a provision that allows DRT to deem other documents necessary.

When asked about Moylan's request Monday during a press conference, the governor said special sessions are normally reserved for emergencies and she did not consider Moylan's request an emergency.

"I don't also feel that maybe his serious concerns are that serious, because he brought up those concerns during the deliberation of the RISE Act and they were not supported by his colleagues," Leon Guerrero said.

Not just a wreath-laying

She took particular issue with a line in Moylan's letter, which asks that his request be considered before the governor travels to Washington, D.C., later this month "to lay a wreath."

"I'm not going out there just to 'lay a wreath,' as he says. I'm going out there to meet with key White House officials ... with key Department of Defense officials ... with key congressional officials. So I think his letter was just politicizing this All RISE program," Leon Guerrero said. "I think our administration has done some very important and very helpful financial aids to not just the people who need it, not just the people that are unemployed, not just the people with certain income eligibilities, but also to the small businesses. Every dollar that has been received by our administration has been given back out to the people of Guam."

Leon Guerrero also said she felt Moylan's use of the wreath-laying ceremony in D.C. came off harsh in light of the memorials that are now taking place ahead of Liberation Day.

She said the way Moylan referred to the trip diminished the importance of the event.

"We are now going to all these various sites where we are honoring our manåmko', we're honoring our people, we're honoring those who have died, we're honoring those who have suffered. We're honoring a very sensitive, very emotional, very tragic, very traumatic event, which is the occupation of the Japanese during World War II," the governor said, adding that referring to the event as laying "a wreath" insults the people of Guam and minimizes the tragic events of World War II.