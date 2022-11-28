Moylan 'prepared' to be island's House delegate

Sen. James Moylan says the two terms he served in the Guam Legislature have made him ready to take on his new role as the island's sole, nonvoting congressional delegate.

The 2022 general election resulted in Moylan being the island's first Republican representative elected to serve as a delegate in Washington, D.C., in about 30 years.

Moylan, who has held a seat on Guam's 35th and 36th Legislatures, says those four years have "certainly prepared" him for his role in the U.S. Congress, into which he will be sworn come January.

"The parliamentary process and the ability to collaborate across the aisle are key aspects for the D.C. office," Moylan said, before thanking the team that assisted him during his senatorial terms.

"I am very proud of my team for being on top of constituent issues over the past four years and, as I learned in the orientation process last week, we will represent nearly 75% of the work of the district office (on Guam). We are ready," Moylan added.

Looking back

When asked about his time as senator, Moylan said it has been an honor and a privilege.

"While there were certainly many interesting moments, and times when you questioned certain actions or decisions by others, at the end of the day, you can look back and say that it is very rewarding when you know you voted on a measure that would positively benefit so many," Moylan said.

Looking back on some of the highlights during his tenure, Moylan particularly is proud of passing Bill 133-35, one he alone sponsored into what is now Public Law 35-123, which reduces the cost of LLC filings from $1,000 to $250.

"Getting the LLC filing fees reduced is one that I am very proud of, as the island saw more small businesses filing for new LLC businesses despite being in a pandemic," said Moylan, who explained the number doubled in 2021 and continues to target record numbers in 2022. "This means new jobs and economic activity."

In addition, measures related to the drone and facilitation industries, the construction and renovation of hotels and mandating annual law enforcement cycles were a few more bills Moylan said he was proud of.

Last session

Moylan is set to participate in the 36th Guam Legislature's last session next month before he becomes the island's congressional delegate.

He told The Guam Daily Post he continues to look forward to being part of having a couple of measures passed into law.

"This includes our measure to enter a public-private partnership to rehabilitate the football fields used by the Guam National Youth Football Federation, as this would benefit nearly 1,000 kids each season. I believe we also have a measure to enhance the electric vehicle industry through incentives," Moylan said about the session expected to begin Dec. 2.

As the 37th Guam Legislature will see some new faces in January, Moylan took the time to give some advice to the incoming senators.

"My first piece of advice is to throw the political party recognition after your name outside the door and learn to work across the aisle. Your ideologies and passion may represent a certain political view, but almost 70% to 80% of the issues on the table are not political ideology-based," Moylan said. "Secondly, keep your doors open to the people. This is critical, as prioritizing constituent work is what will determine your reelection."

Moylan then addressed his colleagues from his two terms.

"It's been a great honor serving with you in the past four years."