Sen. Jim Moylan is looking to sanction government officials who move forward with tax increases and bond borrowing that have not been approved by voters.

As cited in the latest measure he introduced, Bill 204-36, local law already mandates that tax hikes and general obligation bonds greater than $25 million must be decided by residents through a voter referendum.

“However, the mandate has not been truly enforced, or it is conveniently bypassed, just as in 2018, when the Business Privilege Tax was increased indefinitely without the voters' approval,” Moylan stated in the text of his bill.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The measure would provide for a $500 fine for “any individual who administers or enforces” either a tax hike or bond sale without voter approval, “in essence,” to penalize “anyone breaking the law.”

The Republican lawmaker did not respond to questions on his measure, including upon whom the fine would be applied.

Moylan, as a senator, supported bypassing voter approval for at least two bonds.

Post files show he was among lawmakers in a May 2019 legislative session who unanimously supported a $30 million general obligation bond to build a third trash cell at the Layon Landfill. According to legislative records, in March 2021 he also helped pass a bill that refinanced hundreds of millions of dollars of business privilege tax bonds.

Both measures specifically included provisions to authorize the debt issuances “notwithstanding” local mandates for voters to approve the proposals.

Using similar language, subsequent bonds and tax increases could be enacted without voter approval, nullifying Moylan’s proposed fines even if his latest measure becomes law.