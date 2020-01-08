Moylan proposes change to part-time senators

A new bill aims to reduce the cost of the Legislature, and encourage more residents to run for public office but with a renewed focus on “policy versus optics.”

Sen. James Moylan’s Bill 265-35 revives the discussion to make senators' work part time.

Titled the Citizens Legislative Reform Act of 2020, the bill would convert senatorial full-time salaries into stipends, and the new part-time senators – who would retain their “civilian” jobs — would be required to participate in two 30-day sessions in a year. One of those sessions would focus on general issues and executive appointments, and the second would focus on the budget.

According to Moylan, nothing prevents the governor from calling senators into session for emergency issues. Additionally, he noted, during a Tuesday morning press conference that there’s nothing about a part-time Legislature that would preclude appropriate oversight over specific agencies. Currently, there are about 10 legislative committees that have oversight of various aspects of government, including public safety, health, education and economy.

“It’s not about how the Legislature is set up … it’s more about the senator,” Moylan said. “Having a part-time Legislature doesn’t mean you can’t have oversight … I think what you can see in 2019, the priorities of this branch has not been in favor of basically the public and more of interests that are not a priority, according to my view. So I think with a part-time Legislature we’ll have more people who are out there who want to run and want to focus on the jobs at hand. And we can get a lot of things done.”

He added: “We had senators for years, and even those today, who choose not to be accessible. As for the checks and balance, ask yourself if we have truly seen a series of oversights or deep questioning over the current administration in 2019?”

For citizen senators, the legislation provides security with employers while they are in session. It would be similar to military reservists being deployed or citizens being called into jury duty.

The measure also repeals some of the perks senators can avail themselves of including vehicles, license plates and higher per diems when they travel. It also removes their ability to officiate weddings and places a monthly cap on the introduction of commendation resolutions.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Moylan stressed that the bill would save the government money by reducing the budget of the Legislature.

Moylan’s bill also would reduce the number of senatorial staff and remove some of the political maneuverings surrounding such jobs. It would create the Legislative Research and Services Bureau, staffed by classified employees whose jobs are not reliant on senators winning an election.

The employees of this bureau would, much like the Library of Congress, provide services such as research and bill drafting for all senators.

“This entity would be free from political interference, hence be able to effectively do their job,” Moylan said.

“By reducing the perks or the glorifying of the title, the community attains more public servants and fewer politicians. By shifting the compensation from a salary to a stipend, the risks of ‘not’ needing to get reelected are reduced, which allows senators to focus more on policy versus ceremony.

“A citizens' Legislature would result in a greater focus on priorities, quality versus quantity, and less on ceremonial activities such as presenting resolutions, officiating wedding ceremonies, or cutting ribbons,” the senator said.