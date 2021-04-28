Sen. James Moylan has introduced a bill that would make official misconduct a third-degree felony rather than a misdemeanor and adds provisions related to bid tampering, disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information and restitution, in addition to several other amendments to Guam law governing government corruption offenses.

"We are constantly approached with constituents sharing their concerns on an array of incidents where a perception of public corruption may exist. It was vital that Guam’s statutes be modernized and mirrored with other jurisdictions which have established tough positions on crimes committed by public servants. This includes assuring that there are stiffer penalties, inclusive of hefty fines for those convicted. We need to make sure that if deals plead down, that those penalties aren’t watered down either," Moylan stated in a release explaining why he introduced the bill.

According to Moylan, the bill proposes the following:

• Toughening some existing penalties, including for bribery which would move from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony; and official misconduct, which would be a third-degree felony instead of a misdemeanor.

• Including mandatory monetary fines for those convicted of any of the crimes associated with governmental bribery and related offenses

• Including mandatory community service for those convicted of any of the crimes associated with governmental bribery and related offenses

• Adding peace officers to a section currently in place for building inspectors, when it comes to a bribery offense, and making it a first-degree felony.

• Creating a new subsection relative to the criminality associated with bid tampering.

• Creating a new subsection relative to the criminality associated with obstructing investigations.

• Establishing more clarity when it comes to the statute associated with official misconduct.

Moylan said it is important to include language related to bid tampering with procurement activity increasing and with the anticipated receipt of more than $600 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

"This legislation is more than just about modernizing an archaic statute associated with official misconduct or other abuses by those in public service, but rather it is also about sending out a strong message that public corruption will not be tolerated. That such crimes will not be taken lightly, and if convicted, the consequences shall be more than a slap on the wrist. The people of Guam deserve the right to trust their government, and hopefully this measure charts us in that direction," Moylan added.