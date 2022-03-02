Moylan requests higher income cap for gas voucher program

An upcoming gas voucher program, paid through federal pandemic aid, should allow more people to receive the financial assistance, according to a resolution introduced by Sen. James Moylan.

“While I completely agree that we need to provide some direct aid to individuals under a certain income level, it's the middle-income earners who continue to be forgotten when it comes to local relief packages,” Moylan stated. “All we are asking for in this resolution is that the income threshold be increased when the final plan is released, as the struggles with rising gasoline prices hurts everyone regardless of where they place on the income brackets.”

Last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that she was extending a previous direct financial aid program called Prugråman Salåppe’ to address rising prices to refuel vehicles at gas stations. Qualified individuals would be granted $300 over three months through the program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The price of a gallon of regular fuel rose to $5.48 on Tuesday, a substantial increase compared to 2020, when the cost was as low as $3.13.

In order to qualify for the previous round of Prugråman Salåppe’ benefits, a household needed to have an income equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level will get the assistance. About 55,000 people would have qualified under those conditions, according to information provided by the governor’s office at the time the initial round was announced.

Rules for the gas voucher, including eligibility requirements are being worked out, but according to an executive order, an application period should open by March 15.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that he is “not stating” what the new income requirements should be, but clarified he wants to ensure it isn’t the same as the original aid program. Although no legislation is needed in order for any executive action to be amended, the lawmakers said the measure is meant to drum up the public discourse.

“Our objective with this resolution is not just to establish a position on this issue, but it is primarily to request for a public hearing. This would allow the community to speak up and loud on this and other issues,” he stated.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Sens. Tony Ada and Chris Duenas. Ada is running for lieutenant governor.