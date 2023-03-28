The legal battle over the injunction on Guam's decades-old abortion ban may not be over yet, as the Office of the Attorney General reviews the dismissal of its motion to vacate the injunction.

“We believe there are several legal issues worthy of either reconsideration or appeal to the 9th (U.S.) Circuit Court of Appeals,” Attorney General Douglas Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

Public Law 20-134, the abortion ban, was enacted more than 30 years ago.

It prohibits abortions at all stages of pregnancy and imposed potential criminal penalties for women who obtain or seek an abortion. There is little exception to the ban. Rape and incest, for example, are not considered. Moreover, the ban also makes it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion, which could include providing information about where to get an abortion.

The ban was held unconstitutional shortly after enactment due to case law at the time protecting abortion as a constitutional right. A permanent injunction, or hold, was placed over the law, but it was never explicitly repealed by the Guam Legislature.

Under Moylan's leadership, the OAG moved to vacate the injunction in February this year, a result of last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning long-standing precedent protecting abortion as a right in the United States – the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Late last week, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied that motion.

The AG saw opposition from three fronts – the governor, the administrator of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, and plaintiffs of the class action lawsuit against the abortion ban, first filed all the way back in 1990.

The suit was initially brought against then-Gov. Joseph Ada, as well as the GMHA administrator, attorney general and other officials at the time.

However, the administration today is very much in support of abortion access as part of reproductive care.

And while they are still defendants in their official capacities, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and GMHA administrator, Lillian Perez-Posadas, opposed the AG's attempt at removing the injunction. Both officials argued that Sections 4 and 5 of the abortion ban – the anti-solicitation sections – violate freedom of speech and that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision neither impacted nor affected the unconstitutionality of those provisions.

Plaintiffs argued the ban was void from the start, because it violated the laws of the U.S. applicable to Guam at the time and there was no authority to enact such a law.

While the AG responded to the governor and the GMHA administrator, that reply did not respond to issues raised in the opposition from the plaintiffs, according to Tydingco-Gatewood.

“Based on defendant AG’s lack of response to plaintiffs’ arguments, especially those that did not overlap with the arguments raised by defendants governor and GMH administrator, it is reasonable to presume that defendant AG takes no position on their arguments or is not contesting them,” Tydingco-Gatewood said in her dismissal decision.

Moreover, while Moylan argued that the legal basis for the injunction no longer exists, he failed to address whether the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion warrants vacating the injunction in its entirety, the decision stated.

“As plaintiffs have argued, 'irrespective of Dobbs or any other Supreme Court decision concerning abortion issued after (Guam Public Law 20-134) was enacted, the (public law) was a legal nullity the moment it was passed and can have no force or effect today.' … Defendant AG has not refuted this argument, and after having reviewed the relevant statutes and the legal authority provided by plaintiffs in their opposition, to which defendant AG did not respond, the court finds that defendant AG has not met his burden under Rule 60 (b) (5),” the chief judge stated.

Other abortion cases

The injunction issue at the District Court is only one case involving Guam's abortion ban. The governor had also gone to the Supreme Court of Guam with questions about the validity and enforceability of the law.

The local high court is set to tackle two questions on the matter: whether the Organic Act of Guam, as it existed in 1990, gave the Legislature the authority to pass the law; and to the extent P.L. 20-134 is not void or otherwise unenforceable, had it been repealed by implication through subsequent changes in Guam law?

These issues were also touched on in oppositions and replies in the District Court case.

Adelup has not said whether the District Court's decision on the vacate motion affects the Guam Supreme Court case in any way. But Moylan has said the OAG is reviewing the order's applicability to that case, “including subject matter jurisdictional issues given Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood's refusal to lift the abortion law injunction.”

Unrelated to the abortion ban – but involving the abortion issue on Guam – is the ongoing federal case over the local “in-person” consultation law for abortions. The law was placed under a temporary injunction, which was appealed at the 9th Circuit by the OAG.

The 9th Circuit already heard arguments on whether to lift the injunction in February, but the lawyer representing the OAG, Jordan Lawrence Pauluhn, has now left the office. The OAG is in the process of substituting Pauluhn with attorney Heather Zona, according to Moylan.