Moylan says billboards displaying convicts help deter future crimes

Motorists have likely seen billboards or electronic signage showcasing Janus Tabbada. An imposing mug shot of the convicted man's bruised face is shown posted behind thin metal bars next to bold letters reading “murder” and “life sentence.”

These signs are paid for by the Office of Attorney General and cost $7,051.20, according to invoices provided to The Guam Daily Post.

Tabbada was sentenced to life earlier this year after pleading guilty to the murder of Edward Bamba, who was found with a single puncture wound to his chest in November 2022.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has indicated that Tabbada's won't be the only face to be plastered on billboards or electronic signs for motorists and pedestrians to see as they travel along the roads of Guam.

The purpose of these advertisements is to deter crime, the attorney general said.

“The billboards shame, embarrass and humiliate criminals into not injuring us and our loved ones,” Moylan told the Post. “It gets families and friends involved in deterring crime from would-be criminals based upon our cultural mores and taboos against embarrassing one's family name, especially in a small island community. It is a widely used and recognized national tool used by law enforcement.”

According to the AG, the “deterrence billboards” augment the low number of prosecutors on Guam by trying to stop crime before it happens.

“It has a longer range and more lasting effect than simply fighting crime by locking criminals up. … No one likes to be embarrassed or humiliated, and every criminal has friends and family who would likewise be hurt if they saw their friend or family member on a billboard being shamed. The natural consequence should be that the person changes behavior and not commits the crime, or the family members intervene to deter that family member or friend from continuing their wrongful behaviors,” Moylan said.

'No apologies'

The AG defended the use of these signs during a budget hearing with lawmakers last week when he showed examples of similar signs used in the states – all “effective methods” that stateside law enforcement are using to fight crime and shame criminals, according to the AG.

Moylan also made the point that, unlike mug shots shown in the media, which are often published before a defendant is found guilty through a trial or plea – something that Moylan argues injures a person's presumption of innocence – the policy of the AG's office is to only post those already convicted of a crime.

These signs are also meant to communicate with the public in general, not just post photos of convicts, with Moylan stating at last week's hearing that his office will continue utilizing signage “whether it's a convict or whether it's 'Love Your Kids Month' that's coming up in August.”

“We're going to use those billboards as a messaging technique,” Moylan said at the hearing. “The attorney general needs to communicate with the public. Because the criminals are part of that public, (including) their family members (and) their friends. That is an effective way to reduce crime and protect us in this community. And I will continue doing it, and I will make no apologies about it.”

Sen. Thomas Fisher remarked that Moylan's comments made it appear that he anticipated a question about the signs, and asked the AG if he had consulted Bamba's family before posting the signs displaying Tabbada.

Moylan said he spoke with Bamba's brother and another victim of Tabbada to get their consent.

Cost of billboards

Fisher and Moylan went back and forth during the budget hearing, discussing pay issues, vacancies, the number of prosecutors left at the OAG and office expenditures, in addition to other matters. The topic of the billboards and electronic signs came up as Fisher doubled back to the issue of “frugality” at the attorney general's office.

The Post sent several questions to Moylan ahead of the hearing, in addition to requesting information on the cost of the billboards and signs showing Tabbada.

In answering those questions, the AG also noted that his office administers numerous federally funded programs that have an outreach requirement, such as those related to child support, access and visitation, violence against women and crime victims' rights. The billboards can be an effective and cost-effective method of educating and informing the public, Moylan said.

The signs already on display were set up and advertised through purchase orders with Graphic Center Inc. and Tri Vision Media Group LLC.

After amendments increasing the order amounts, the purchase orders for Graphic Center and Tri Vision amounted to $6,333 and $4,800, respectively.

The order with Graphic Center isn't specific to billboards but graphics services in general, including design and art for posters, brochures and booklets. The order for Tri Vision states that it's for electronic signage to disseminate information regarding "National Crime Victims Month."

Both purchase orders are to be drawn on an as-needed basis.

Graphic Center charged $1,600 each for two signs and $2,251.20 for installation and labor, for a total of $5,451.20.

Tri Vision charged $1,600 to run ads.

Moylan noted that setting up the wooden frames for the billboards was a one-time cost, and changing out the billboard image would be about $1,600 for each new billboard.

'Efficient and effective'

The AG said he didn't want to say that his office would use graphics services only on billboards, as there are other things it would like to print, but he does intend to post signage for different purposes.

“We have Child Support (Awareness) Month coming up. … We're still looking at maybe putting up several of the convicts up on one billboard, (that) sort of thing. Kind (of) mixing it up, so it grabs people's attention. … We've got to be able to communicate,” Moylan said.

When asked what he would say to anyone criticizing the use of billboards displaying convicts as not a good use of government funds, Moylan said they do work and are an “efficient and effective use of our taxpayer funds.”

“The people gave me a job, and we invite any of our detractors to join us in fighting crime to make Guam a safer place to live for us and our loved ones,” he said. “I am confident that persuading people to become crime fighters and law-abiding citizens will result in less criminals and crime. Scaring, embarrassing, shaming or humiliating would-be criminals … not to commit crimes is vastly more economical than having taxpayers pay for more prosecutors, support staff, judges, defense attorneys and prison beds.”